Maritime Museum seeking monetary support from Gautier - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Once completed, the Maritime Museum will act as an educational portal for school children from across the coast. It could also serve as a tourism draw for visitors to the coast.  (Photo source: WLOX) Once completed, the Maritime Museum will act as an educational portal for school children from across the coast. It could also serve as a tourism draw for visitors to the coast.  (Photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

The dream of opening a world class Maritime Museum in Pascagoula is sailing forward. 

Tuesday night, the organization that oversees the museum will be appearing before the Gautier City Council asking for monetary support. They met with Pascagoula city leaders a couple of weeks ago. 

The eventual goal is to go before the state legislature next year asking for funding to complete the project. 

Already, a maritime activities center has been completed at a cost of $550,000. Still to come, The renovation and opening of the 17,000-foot main building. 

That phase of the project will cost about $4.75 million. Museum officials hope to raise that money within five years, and even open the museum entirely within three years. 

Museum committee treasurer Robert Hardy believes it's important to preserve our maritime past while looking forward to the future.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

