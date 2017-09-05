Bancorp South on Pass Rd robbed; Search on for suspect

Biloxi Police are searching for a man who robbed the Bancorp South on Pass Road just around 10:40 Tuesday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxi Police are searching for a man who robbed the Bancorp South on Pass Road just around 10:40 Tuesday morning.

According to police, the man did not show a weapon or make any threats. He even told the clerk she would not be hurt. Police say he was carrying a folder and whispered to the clerk he needed money.

The suspect is described as an older white man in his 50s wearing a light colored polo shirt and khaki pants. According to one police radio account, "He looked like a golfer."

