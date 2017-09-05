Tropical Storm Jose forms in the Atlantic

Forecast for Jose shows it will move to the northwest, intensifying into a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Jose formed on Tuesday morning. The forecast calls for Jose to move northwest this week, not threatening the U.S. at this time.

Tropical Storm Jose formed in the Atlantic behind Hurricane Irma. Jose had max wind of 40 mph and was moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph with minimum pressure of 1008 millibars.

Jose is forecast to become a category two hurricane by this weekend as it continues to move to the northwest across the central Atlantic Ocean, turning north of Puerto Rico by Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Based on Tuesday's computer models beyond the official National Hurricane Center's 5-day forecast, Jose is not expected to bring a significant threat to the United States," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

"The main threat to the United States will be Irma this week and this weekend," Williams said. "So let's keep our focus on that storm for now."

