Alert: Irma now a category 5 hurricane

Major Hurricane Irma intensified from category four to category five. The winds jumped from 150 mph to 175 mph.More >>
Hurricane Irma has winds in excess of 175 miles per hour. That makes it a category five hurricane as it roars west toward Puerto Rico. At the moment, it's track takes it just south of Florida's tip by Sunday. What it does next will likely come into sharper focus over the next 24 hours.More >>
The search is on for a murder suspect after a man was found dead in the parking lot of an Ocean Springs hotel Monday.More >>
The sea turtle eggs are due to hatch any day now. That's why the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies is keeping a close watch on a loggerhead turtle nest in Pass Christian.More >>
Comeback Coolers is a different kind of donation drive aimed at getting cold beer into the hands of weary storm victims. The somewhat unorthodox recovery effort was born from memories of the days following Hurricane Katrina's landfall in South Mississippi.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
A North Myrtle Beach man returned home from a 2,100 mile hike Monday afternoon. 75-year-old Tom Young says he hiked the entire Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. His trip started March 22. Family and friends greeted him at the airport.More >>
Extremely dangerous Hurricane Irma has reached Category 5 strength as it nears the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
