Hurricane Irma dangerously approaching Leeward Islands

There continue to be zero direct threats to South Mississippi. But, we are watching Irma closely as it continues westward as a powerful major hurricane.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
Even though we just got through with Harvey, a new tropical depression or tropical storm could form in the Bay of Campeche or southern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend or next week.More >>
As Harvey causes catastrophic flooding over southeast Texas, the question on everyone’s mind in south MS is, “will it come to south Mississippi?"More >>
Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night near Rockport, TX as a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph.More >>
