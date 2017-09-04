Coast hotels lack bookings for Labor Day Weekend

According to the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association, hotels across the coast board aren't as full as they were this time last year. (Photo source: WLOX)

Labor Day is officially over, but what kind of holiday weekend was it for the tourism industry here in South Mississippi? The registration card tray at Edgewater Inn in Biloxi certainly looks empty. That's because Labor Day Weekend for the hotel has been slow.

"Compared to last year. Very slow," said Edgewater Inn employee Barbara Weiter.

But it's not just the Edgewater Inn that didn't do so well. According to the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association, hotels across the coast board aren't as full as they were this time last year. Some hotel employees think they know why.

"The only thing I can see really is the weather. People are afraid of the weather. We've had a lot of cancellations because of the weather and the hurricane issues over there in Texas and Louisiana," said Weiter.

Even though there are quite a few vacancies at different hotels here on the coast, I hear that the restaurant business is booming. I spoke to one man who is the general manager at a newly opened restaurant here on Highway 90 and he tells me that the crowds couldn't have been better.

"For us, it picked up on Thursday, went on into Friday. We had a very good Saturday and a really Sunday. We had a very good Monday also," said Woody's Roadside General Manager Doug McPhail.

McPhail said he had no idea the hotels were even lacking numbers.

"We see that half of our customers are probably repeats right now and half of them are new customers coming in that are visiting Biloxi."

But hotel employees are sure the numbers will be up by the time Cruisin' the Coast comes around the first week of October.

