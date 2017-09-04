Murder suspect on the run; Victim still unidentified

The interim head coaching debut of Matt Luke was a total success. His Ole Miss Rebels used an explosive passing game to pull away from South Alabama to subdue the Jaguars 47-27 on Saturday in Oxford. Luke says his dad influenced him to develop a positive work ethic.More >>
The search is on for a murder suspect after a man was found dead in the parking lot of an Ocean Springs hotel Monday.
A George County Sheriff's deputy discovered the body of a 3-year-old boy along Highway 26 West early Monday morning.
One Gulfport woman says she's extremely thankful to the volunteers who spent this Labor Day repairing her recently damaged roof.
Nearly 800,000 immigrants are anxious about their future after President Donald Trump announced his decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA.
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving Columbus police, and the suspect has now been identified.
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.
