Murder suspect on the run; Victim still unidentified

The search is on for a murder suspect after a man was found dead in the parking lot of an Ocean Springs hotel Monday.

Just before 4pm, officers were called to the Travelodge Hotel on Hwy 90. When they arrived, they found a man face down in the parking lot with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Around that same time, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department received a call from a woman at a convenience store who had information about a possible murder in Ocean Springs.

The witness talked to investigators and identified a suspect: Nicky J. Johns, 37, of Columbia, TN. He may be driving a newer model blue Ford Taurus.

The identity of the victim will not be released until next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with information on the death or the whereabouts of Nicky J. Johns is asked to contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers 877-787-5898.

