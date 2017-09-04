Prayers for Hurricane Harvey victims

The victims of Hurricane Harvey have been receiving supplies and volunteers since the storm's landfall and historic flooding, but Kidd says prayer is just as important.(Image Source: WLOX News)

Those who experienced the wrath of Hurricane Katrina know the road to restoration is a long one, but with hope, the thought of rebuilding it all seems a bit more bearable.

When the first images of Hurricane Harvey's devastation were revealed, South Mississippians could relate to the destruction. The Reverend Stephen Kidd of St. Mark's Episcopal knows too well the effects of Mother Nature.

“We remember what it's like to feel isolated, to feel lost, and we hope that this kind of activity, this kind of prayer service helps us to unite, to remind them that God loves them and so do we,” said Kidd.

The victims of Hurricane Harvey have been receiving supplies and volunteers since the storm's landfall and historic flooding, but Kidd says prayer is just as important.

“We believe everything begins and ends with prayer, and the ecumenical fellowship is a gathering of faith communities all across every spectrum you can imagine,” said Kidd.

The service was brief. They made sure to pray for the Gulfport city leaders who are traveling to Rockport, Texas to deliver supplies and render aid.

Bishop Amos Marshall of Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church delivered the message.

“One thing I'm a firm believer of is this, prayer has never hurt no one, and has always given others encouragement even during our weakest hours. We always know there's a presence that brings us out of our deepest depths of trouble,” said Marshall.

“We believe that it's important that we come together as the church in Gulfport, the capital ‘C’ church, and the things that divide us diminish in these kinds of days,” said Kidd.

