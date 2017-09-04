Second suspect arrested in Goldin Sportsplex shooting

A second person was arrested Monday in connection with last month's shooting at the Goldin Sportsplex.

Briceton John Lewis Fairley, 18, was taken into custody on 33rd Avenue. He's charged with shooting a 16-year-old boy at the sportsplex on August 17th.

Police previously arrested the other teen charged in the crime. Officers located John Heflin in Gautier just days after the shooting.

Fairley is behind bars on a $250,000 bond.

