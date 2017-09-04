Gulfport firemen repair damage to home

Lang said none of the guys would accept any money for their work, and they're even coming back on Wednesday to touch up the paint. (Photo source: WLOX)

One Gulfport woman says she's extremely thankful to the volunteers who spent this Labor Day repairing her recently damaged roof. Lillie Lang says a 150-year-old pecan tree crashed down onto her roof, causing it to buckle.

"I was so frightened I didn't know what to do, then I heard a boom," Land noted.

Lang said when she looked outside after the noise, she noticed the fallen tree. It also caused a fire by her light and cable meter.

"The tree was spread all over the roof, it tore half the roof off," Lang said. "I was so upset, I started crying. I didn't know what to do. So I ran to my neighbor, who called the fire department. They came out immediately."

Once the fire was under control, Lang had a new emergency to handle: How to repair the damage without insurance to pay for it. But the firefighters had that crisis covered as well.

"They said they'd be back Labor Day," Lang recalled. "And I thought, that it's a beautiful thing because they could be spending time with their family. They're supplying the materials and the whole work. You can't ask for any more kindness than that in your heart."

Lang said Battalion Chief Chris Henderson and Chuck Hansen with the Gulfport Fire Department brought along a friend who is a roofer. Together, they spent the morning making repairs.

"We appreciate the chance, and we're glad we could help." Chief Henderson said.

Lang said words can't express her gratitude.

"These people could've went on with their professional jobs, and done what they want to do. But they said 'we'll come back,'" Lang said. "He said, 'I got my co-worker, and we'll come back to get you back on your feet like you're supposed to be.'"

Lang said none of the guys would accept any money for their work, and they're even coming back on Wednesday to touch up the paint.

