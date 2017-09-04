IMMS monitoring loggerhead turtle eggs

A second person was arrested Monday in connection with last month's shooting at the Goldin Sportsplex.More >>
A woman who worked at the Whispering Pines Golf Course in Hurley is charged with felony embezzlement.More >>
The sea turtle eggs are due to hatch any day now. That's why the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies is keeping a close watch on a loggerhead turtle nest in Pass Christian.More >>
Democrats in Diamondhead held an old-fashioned Labor Day picnic to energize the party. Democrats came from around Hancock County to celebrate the holiday and talk politics.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers closed out the 2017 Southern League season with a 71-66 record.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
The 1-year-old died at the hospital after suffering stab wounds, which police say were inflicted by her mother.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
