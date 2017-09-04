Democrats gather for Labor Day picnic

State Representative Jeramey Anderson of Moss Point traveled from Jackson County to support the Diamondhead group. Anderson may provide a Democratic challenge to fourth district Congressman Steven Palazzo in 2018. (Photo source: @jerameyanderson/Twitter)

Democrats in Diamondhead held an old-fashioned Labor Day picnic to energize the party. Democrats came from around Hancock County to celebrate the holiday and talk politics.

Diamondhead Democrats, Progressives, and Independents ate some barbecue and talked about moving the party forward. Republicans hold a solid majority in Mississippi and grassroots events like this are important to expanding the party.

"I think it's important for Democrats to do this around the state because for 20 years this is what Republicans have done, and they've beaten us at this game and it shows," said State Representative David Baria. "They've invested in the field for years and we can take a lesson from them. It's about grassroots, school boards, city elections, supervisors and getting people engaged."

Democrats have historically been the party of labor and this was a good day to talk about that relationship.

"Democrats traditionally are supported by the labor party and we support labor unions and the working man. It's tradition to have a blowout on Labor Day," according to Bruce Northridge with the Hancock County Democratic Executive Committee.

South Mississippi Democrats have some clear goals. One of the major issues is social equity.

"We're concerned about everyone being treated equally," said Melissa Reed Graves with Diamondhead Democrats.

State Representative Jeramey Anderson of Moss Point traveled from Jackson County to support the Diamondhead group. Rumor has it, Anderson may provide a Democratic challenge to fourth district Congressman Steven Palazzo in 2018.

"I've thought about it. I've positioned myself to take advantage if I so chose. I'm really thinking about it and I'll decide soon," Anderson said.

