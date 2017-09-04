Hurley woman charged with embezzling from county-owned golf course

A woman who worked at the Whispering Pines Golf Course in Hurley is charged with felony embezzlement.

Katlin Nicole Shouse, 29, was arrested Friday after the course manager reported to officials that an employee was stealing money. Officials aren't saying how much she's accused of taking, but the felony charge means the amount missing is more than $1,000.

Whispering Pines is a county-owned golf course. Jackson County Supervisor Troy Ross told WLOX News Now said the discrepancy was discovered during budget reconciliation.

Shouse was taken to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, where she posted a $1,000 bond.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the case is still under investigation.

