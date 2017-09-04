Hurley woman charged with embezzling from county-owned golf cour - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hurley woman charged with embezzling from county-owned golf course

(Photo source: file) (Photo source: file)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A woman who worked at the Whispering Pines Golf Course in Hurley is charged with felony embezzlement. 

Katlin Nicole Shouse, 29, was arrested Friday after the course manager reported to officials that an employee was stealing money. Officials aren't saying how much she's accused of taking, but the felony charge means the amount missing is more than $1,000. 

Whispering Pines is a county-owned golf course. Jackson County Supervisor Troy Ross told WLOX News Now said the discrepancy was discovered during budget reconciliation.

Shouse was taken to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, where she posted a $1,000 bond.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the case is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • A walking labor of love for Harvey victims

    A walking labor of love for Harvey victims

    Monday, September 4 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-09-04 21:04:50 GMT
    The organization Gulf Coast United sponsored a walk in Gulfport that stretched from Jones Park to the Courthouse Road pier. And participants came bearing gifts from the heart.  (Photo source: WLOX)The organization Gulf Coast United sponsored a walk in Gulfport that stretched from Jones Park to the Courthouse Road pier. And participants came bearing gifts from the heart.  (Photo source: WLOX)

    The organization Gulf Coast United sponsored a walk in Gulfport that stretched from Jones Park to the Courthouse Road pier. And participants came bearing gifts from the heart. 

    More >>

    The organization Gulf Coast United sponsored a walk in Gulfport that stretched from Jones Park to the Courthouse Road pier. And participants came bearing gifts from the heart. 

    More >>

  • Hurley woman charged with embezzling from county-owned golf course

    Hurley woman charged with embezzling from county-owned golf course

    Monday, September 4 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-09-04 20:28:10 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    A woman who worked at the Whispering Pines Golf Course in Hurley is charged with felony embezzlement. 

    More >>

    A woman who worked at the Whispering Pines Golf Course in Hurley is charged with felony embezzlement. 

    More >>

  • Truck slams into home in Gulfport

    Truck slams into home in Gulfport

    Monday, September 4 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-09-04 18:20:20 GMT
    At least two people were taken to the hospital Monday after a truck drove into a home on Klein Road. (Photo source: WLOX)At least two people were taken to the hospital Monday after a truck drove into a home on Klein Road. (Photo source: WLOX)

    An accident between a car and truck ended with a crash into a Gulfport home Monday morning. 

    More >>

    An accident between a car and truck ended with a crash into a Gulfport home Monday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly