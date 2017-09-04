MDEQ: Section of Pascagoula's beach safe for swimming again

MDEQ lifts water contact advisory in Pascagoula, two still remain for Guflport. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Monday morning the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted the water contact advisory for Pascagoula Beach West from Oliver Street east to Westwood Street. This area of the sound is safe for human contact again.

But, two water contact advisories issued earlier remain in effect for Gulfport West Beach from Maria Avenue east to Camp Avenue Gulfport and Harbor Beach from 20th Avenue east to Thornton Avenue.

These sections of beach are not closed. But, MDEQ warns if you swim in these parts of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick.

MDEQ will lift the remaining advisories when water samples show that levels are safe for human contact again.

