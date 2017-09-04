Katrina victims pay it forward with Pack-a-Purse relief effort

The effort, called Pack a Purse, asked people to donate a bag filled with essentials for those trying to recover. (Photo source: WLOX)

A South Mississippi feed shop's effort to provide relief for Harvey survivors is taking off.

Woolmarket Feed and Need posted a request on its Facebook page last Thursday. The effort, called Pack a Purse, asked people to donate a bag filled with essentials for those trying to recover.

Since then, the purses have been stacking up.

Jillian Ladner helped organize the effort and says the showing of support brings her back to 2005.

"It makes me think back to Katrina when we had nothing and people were showing up on our slab handing his stuff," Jillian Ladner said. "I remember how good it felt to have a brand new something. So I hope they feel the same way we felt - that people all over the United States are truly worried about them."

Ladner said the shop is also taking packed backpacks and any other donations. She hopes to take a load of the donated items to Rockport, Texas and the surrounding areas soon.

