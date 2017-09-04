Truck slams into home in Gulfport

At least two people were taken to the hospital Monday after a truck drove into a home on Klein Road. (Photo source: WLOX)

An accident between a car and truck ended with a crash into a Gulfport home Monday morning.

At least two people were taken to the hospital Monday after a White Dodge truck drove into a home on Klein Road. Police said a black Chevrolet sedan also landed in the front yard but didn't hit the house.

Four people were involved and two received minor injuries. Luckily, no one was inside the home, which is currently vacant.

Officials on the scene said both vehicles were at the stop sign at Klein and Olivet, then somehow wound up crashing into each other. The accident is still under investigation

More from truck vs. house accident at Klein and Olivet in Gulfport. pic.twitter.com/H3xY8Xf8ai — Michelle Masson WLOX (@michelle_masson) September 4, 2017

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.