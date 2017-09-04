Child found dead on Lucedale highway

An accident between a car and truck ended with a crash into a Gulfport home Monday morning.More >>
An accident between a car and truck ended with a crash into a Gulfport home Monday morning.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
Monday morning the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted the water contact advisory for Pascagoula Beach West from Oliver Street east to Westwood Street. This area of the sound is safe for human contact again.More >>
Monday morning the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted the water contact advisory for Pascagoula Beach West from Oliver Street east to Westwood Street. This area of the sound is safe for human contact again.More >>
A South Mississippi feed shop's effort to provide relief for Harvey survivors is taking off.More >>
A South Mississippi feed shop's effort to provide relief for Harvey survivors is taking off.More >>
A teenage boy was shot at the Walmart Supercenter on Hwy 49 Monday morning, and police say it appears to be an accident.More >>
A teenage boy was shot at the Walmart Supercenter on Hwy 49 Monday morning, and police say it appears to be an accident.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>