Child found dead on Lucedale highway

A George County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the body of a young child along Highway 26 West early Monday morning.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX News Now the parents had reported the child missing just minutes before a deputy found the body in the 1600 block of Highway 26 West.

Sheriff Havard described the child as an infant, but it's unclear right now exactly how old the child was. Havard couldn't say how the child might have died but did say there’s currently no indication of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.