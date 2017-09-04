Shooting at Gulfport Walmart appears accidental

Police say the teen was outside the store in the parking lot when the gun fired, but he wasn't seriously injured. (Photo source: WLOX)

A teenage boy was shot at the Walmart Supercenter on Hwy 49 Monday morning, and police say it appears to be an accident.

The teen was outside the store in the parking lot when the gun fired, but he wasn't seriously injured. Investigators said he was able to walk up to a store associate to ask for help.

Police were able to respond quickly because they were already at the store answering a call about a suspected shoplifter.

The young man was taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident is still under investigation.

