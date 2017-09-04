Police: Shooting at Gulfport Walmart was accidental

A teenage boy accidentally shot himself at the Walmart Supercenter on Hwy 49 Monday morning, and police say it was an accident.

It's not clear if the teen was inside or outside the store when the gun fired, but he wasn't seriously injured. Investigators said he was able to walk up to a store associate to ask for help.

Police were able to respond quickly because they were already at the store answering a call about a suspected shoplifter.

The young man was taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident is still under investigation.

