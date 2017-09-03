Go Johnny Go: Shuckers outfielder honored for his "hustle"

The honor may come with an interesting name, but Johnny Davis is finally getting the recognition he deserves, becoming the first players in Shuckers history to earn the Southern League's "Best Hustler" award.More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...More >>
High school football season is underway, and improvements to Pascagoula's Dutch Binion Field at War Memorial Stadium are nearly complete.More >>
A dream of becoming head coach at Ole Miss became reality Saturday night for former Gulfport High standout Matt Luke.More >>
Ole Miss began the Matt Luke football era on a positive note. On Saturday night in Oxford the interim head coach guided the Rebels past South Alabama 47-27.More >>
