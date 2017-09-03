Family, friends continue to mourn the loss of 21-year-old

For Blake's parent's, his death couldn't have came at a worse time. (Photo source: WLOX)

Family and friends gathered in Pass Christian on Sunday to remember 21-year-old Blake Carroll.

Even though his family continues to struggle with their loss, they say his memory and legacy will live on through his three sons.

"It's a tragic senseless thing. But, you know as well as I do that these things happen all the time," said Blake's father, Bill Carroll.

Blake was shot and killed in front of his home on Sap Root Road on June 12; leaving his family torn by his absence.

"I don't think there's anything that can break a bond between a father and his son. Nothing. You just have to go on. You have to move on," said Bill, who is grieving the death of his only son.

The mother of Blake's children, Alexis Sanders, says he was everything she could have ever wanted.

"He'd fix your truck, he'd do anything. He'd stop what he was doing to help a friend and he was the most amazing person that I ever met," said Sanders.

But for Blake's parents, his death couldn't have came at a worse time - their son was killed one day before their 25th wedding anniversary.

"We woke up and we both met in here at six in the morning. Bill said happy anniversary, and I did, and we hugged and cried right there," said Bridgette Carroll.

Despite their sudden loss, the two are now hoping to be the best grandparents they can be to Blake's children.

"They're not gonna go without, I can assure you that. They may not have the best of everything, but they're gonna have what they need," said Bill.

After a judge recently reduced his bond from $1 million to $150,000, the man accused of killing Blake - David Ryals - bonded out of jail.

