Ovarian cancer survivor uses frozen yogurt to raise awareness

Patrons who entered 32 Degree Yogurt in Gulfport on Sunday were in for more than a sweet treat.

They were also greeted by Lisa Hubbard, an ovarian cancer survivor.

“My reason for doing what I do, spreading ovarian cancer awareness, is so that you pay attention to the symptoms, any symptom,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard was diagnosed September 15, 2005, after several doctors told her she was experiencing dehydration and constipation. Thankfully, one doctor realized her symptoms were something more.

“They said you definitely are not constipated, you have a 3-inch mass in your right ovary, masses all through your colon, and into your esophagus. If we don't start chemo now you will be dead in two weeks,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard went through 18 rounds of chemotherapy and beat the cancer. But, sadly, she knows the majority of women don't have the same outcome.

It's a reality Harry Strickland knows all too well. After his wife lost her battle with ovarian cancer, he met Lisa Hubbard by chance one day and they began talking about the disease, which led him to support her awareness efforts.

“She lived through four and half years of it, and she fought a good fight with it,” said Strickland. “It is important that Lisa does this to learn the symptoms of it."

Strickland says his wife had a swollen lymph node in her neck, while Hubbard had typical menstrual cycle symptoms. This is why she adamantly tells women to pay close attention to their own bodies.

“If we think a symptom's been there one or two weeks, it's probably been a month or longer," said Hubbard. "Time just flies, and cancer doesn't wait for it."

Ten percent of all Sunday sales were donated to the Ovarian Cancer Awareness Project.

