Artificial turf installation underway at Pascagoula

High school football season is underway, and improvements to Pascagoula's Dutch Binion Field at War Memorial Stadium are nearly complete.

On Friday, the school posted video on Facebook documenting the progress of the artificial turf installation.

Principal Anthony Herbert showed off the field saying, "We are really proud of the progress being made on our turf field, as well as the track that will be brand new surrounding the field. We can't wait to play on the field and have the community come out and see the beautiful addition to our school and our stadium."

Renovations are part of a $3.4 million joint project with Gautier High School's football stadium. Pascagoula football players are expected to step onto the new field Sept. 8.

