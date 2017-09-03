Matt Luke & Ole Miss are winners 47-27 over South Alabama

It was good to see a former Gulfport Admiral, Matt Luke ,win his first game as the head coach at Ole Miss. His Rebels defeated South Alabama before more than 60,000 fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Luke led his Rebels onto the field, ready to turn what has been an unpleasant off-season, into a glorious night. His players responded. Sophomore quarterback Shea Patterson completed 28 of 35 pass attempts for 429 yards and four touchdowns.

Luke walked off the field a winner. The final scoreboard read Ole Miss 47 South Alabama 27.

Luke said, "Great night. It was a lot of fun, getting your first win under your belt. A lot of emotions early, but once the game kicked off kind of settled into it."

As Luke was roaming the sidelines, he watched Patterson do his thing, break away from the rush, and launch the ball down field making something positive happen. Does Luke worry about Patterson taking too many and getting hit.

" I think you worry about it but that's what makes him special., "stated Luke. "I don't think you can take that away from him. I think as he gets more experience he'll learn when he can and can't do those things. But I think that comes with experience."

It's only one win and if the offense can continue to explode, and if the defense can buckle up a little more, Ole Miss is going to surprise a number of teams in 2017.

The Rebels will be back on the home turf bright and early Saturday morning at 11 hosting UT-Martin.

