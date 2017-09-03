Loved ones rally around Ole Miss interim head coach and Gulfport native Matt Luke

With Gulfport native Matt Luke ready to take the field for the first time as Ole Miss interim head coach, his friends and family are also ready to rally around the Rebels' head man. WLOX sports director AJ Giardina caught up with Matt's father Tommy Luke, a former Ole Miss defensive back, to discuss his son's head coaching debut.

"It's exciting, and sort of nervous for me," Tommy Luke said. "I don't know whether it is for (Matt) or not, but after all, he's still my little boy. I think he's ready for it though, and he's been (coaching) 23 years, been under some good coaches. It'll be exciting."

