Southern Miss comeback falls short, Golden Eagles drop opener to Kentucky 24-17

The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...More >>
With Gulfport native Matt Luke ready to take the field for the first time as Ole Miss interim head coach, his friends and family are also ready to rally around the Rebels' head man. WLOX sports director AJ Giardina caught up with Matt's father Tommy Luke, a former Ole Miss defensive back, to discuss his son's head coaching debut.More >>
One year after shocking Kentucky with a 25-point comeback victory, Southern Mississippi appeared likely to pull off another rally. However, the clock ran out on the Golden Eagles (0-1), as the Wildcats (1-0) leave Hattiesburg with a 24-17 win.More >>
Here's a listing of how you can watch every game involving Mississippi teamsMore >>
It was another exciting night in the high school football ranks. Week 3 was completed and a few teams remain undefeated.More >>
