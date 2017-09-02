Crews extinguish Gulfport fire

Labor Day is a big deal on the Coast, but although the weather is wonderful now, some businesses are wondering if the area can make up for lost time.More >>
The Gulfport Fire Department battled a fire on Saturday evening.More >>
One South Mississippi County is doing all they can to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. It's a team effort between multiple businesses and organizations to help bring relief to those dealing with flooding.More >>
Storm damage couldn't keep the doors of Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula closed for long.More >>
Operation BBQ Relief is making a big difference in the hurricane recovery efforts happening in Houston, and South Mississippi is a part of it.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
An Alto woman is in jail after escaping from handcuffs, stealing a Lufkin Police Department patrol car, leading law enforcement on a high speed chase, and then totaling the car.More >>
According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenner police arrested St. Charles Parish President Lawrence "Larry" Cochran for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police say about 1:00 a.m. this morning, a witness called 911 to report a 2016 Chevy Tahoe with public licenses plates, driving erratically on Cabernet Drive in the Chateau Estates subdivision. When officers pulled over Cochran, driving his parish owned Tahoe, they say he ...More >>
