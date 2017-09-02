Despite storm damage, Our Daily Bread resumes operations - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Despite storm damage, Our Daily Bread resumes operations

After rain damaged forced the center to shut down, organizers have resumed serving food to those in need. (Photo Source: WLOX News) After rain damaged forced the center to shut down, organizers have resumed serving food to those in need. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Storm damage couldn't keep the doors of Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula closed for long.

After rain damaged forced the center to shut down, organizers are back to serving food to those in need.

"We were closed Wednesday because everything was in such bad shape," said Alvin Black, a board member for Our Daily Bread. "Actually, the next two days were pretty normal." 

Instead of letting a bit of misfortune keep them down, crews have patched up the ceiling to continue their mission.

"We're making due the best we can long as it doesn't start raining again," said Black. 

The makeshift patch now in place is unnoticeable to patrons, who filled the building Saturday for a hot plate. 

"I have a lot of these people who say that this is the only meal they get all day long," he said. 

And that's enough to make the center strive to keep doors open. Behind the scenes, operators are putting together the pieces to get the damage fixed. 

"We've had people come in look at AC, we've had people come and look at the roof, we've had board members come look at the the damage analyze it, and we've had people back there try to figure out how to close that source of water from coming under the foundation," added Black. 

Black says he is hoping that by the grace of God, they can get the repairs they need to continue serving the community. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

  • Principal allegedly stole $2,600 from field trip fund

    Principal allegedly stole $2,600 from field trip fund

    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:44 AM EDT2017-09-02 09:44:08 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:57 AM EDT2017-09-02 09:57:24 GMT

    School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.

    More >>

    School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.

    More >>

  • breaking

    President Trump is headed back to Washington from Lake Charles

    President Trump is headed back to Washington from Lake Charles

    Saturday, September 2 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-09-02 22:24:34 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly