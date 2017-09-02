Despite storm damage, Our Daily Bread resumes operations

One South Mississippi County is doing all they can to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. It's a team effort between multiple businesses and organizations to help bring relief to those dealing with flooding.More >>
One South Mississippi County is doing all they can to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. It's a team effort between multiple businesses and organizations to help bring relief to those dealing with flooding.More >>
Storm damage couldn't keep the doors of Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula closed for long.More >>
Storm damage couldn't keep the doors of Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula closed for long.More >>
Operation BBQ Relief is making a big difference in the hurricane recovery efforts happening in Houston, and South Mississippi is a part of it.More >>
Operation BBQ Relief is making a big difference in the hurricane recovery efforts happening in Houston, and South Mississippi is a part of it.More >>
Margaritaville Biloxi employees say they're working closely with FEMA to be qualified as accommodations that evacuees can use, as part of their 30 day emergency housing.More >>
Margaritaville Biloxi employees say they're working closely with FEMA to be qualified as accommodations that evacuees can use, as part of their 30 day emergency housing.More >>
The Vietnam War was one of the most politically divisive issues in our country's history. A new documentary series by director Ken Burns is now giving those who experienced it firsthand the chance to see it in a different light.More >>
The Vietnam War was one of the most politically divisive issues in our country's history. A new documentary series by director Ken Burns is now giving those who experienced it firsthand the chance to see it in a different light.More >>
The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.More >>
The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.More >>
School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.More >>
School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>