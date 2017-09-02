South Mississippi donations reach Houston - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

South Mississippi donations reach Houston

HOUSTON, TX (WLOX) -

Operation BBQ Relief is making a big difference in the hurricane recovery efforts happening in Houston, and South Mississippi is a part of it.

A truck full of donations from Gulfport arrived Friday and was quickly put to use. In fact, Operation BBQ Relief volunteer and coast native Raines Rushin tells WLOX News they've already used almost all the food brought from the coast. 

James Edward Bates and Marcio Borguezan of Gulfport delivered the supplies that came in through generous donors, including the Island View Casino, Gulf Coast Restaurant Group, Naomi's Catering and Gulf Coast Business Supply. 

Rushin said Operation BBQ Relief made a new single-day-meals-served milestone Friday night, serving just shy of 45,000 meals in a single day. The hot meals help fuel first responders and emergency workers, as well as feed those staying in shelters. 

