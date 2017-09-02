South Mississippi donations reach Houston

Operation BBQ Relief is making a big difference in the hurricane recovery efforts happening in Houston, and South Mississippi is a part of it.More >>
Operation BBQ Relief is making a big difference in the hurricane recovery efforts happening in Houston, and South Mississippi is a part of it.More >>
Margaritaville Biloxi employees say they're working closely with FEMA to be qualified as accommodations that evacuees can use, as part of their 30 day emergency housing.More >>
Margaritaville Biloxi employees say they're working closely with FEMA to be qualified as accommodations that evacuees can use, as part of their 30 day emergency housing.More >>
The Vietnam War was one of the most politically divisive issues in our country's history. A new documentary series by director Ken Burns is now giving those who experienced it firsthand the chance to see it in a different light.More >>
The Vietnam War was one of the most politically divisive issues in our country's history. A new documentary series by director Ken Burns is now giving those who experienced it firsthand the chance to see it in a different light.More >>
Some Stone County students are going into the Labor Day weekend with a better understanding of the dangers fires can present.More >>
Some Stone County students are going into the Labor Day weekend with a better understanding of the dangers fires can present.More >>
It was another exciting night in the high school football ranks. Week 3 was completed and a few teams remain undefeated.More >>
It was another exciting night in the high school football ranks. Week 3 was completed and a few teams remain undefeated.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.More >>
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>