Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 3 Recap

Hats off to head coach Jim Bloomfield and his St. Patrick Fighting Irish. Quarterback Carson Bishop helped the Fighting Irish end a 23-game losing streak with a convincing 33-6 win over Mount Olive. He ran for a touchdown and passed for two scores in the first half, including a 37-yard strike to Logan Young.

Hancock new head coach Neil Lollar and offensive coordinator Jeff Hopgood have watched the Hawks offense click on all cylinders including Friday's24-0 win over Gautier. Blake Comeaux scored two first half touchdowns to propel Hancock to a lead. The Hawks defense also played well in posting the shutout. In three wins this season, the defense has given up only 14 points.

The Long Beach Bearcats are now 2 and 0 after a 37-7 victory against Bay High. Sophomore quarterback Cade Crosby has the Long Beach passing game clicking. He connected with Jaidon Evans for the games first touchdown. Running back Dennis Andrews relied on the Bearcats offensive line to open up the running lanes and he found the end zone.

Stone High defeated Biloxi 28-24 giving the undefeated Tomcats back-to-back wins over Class 6A schools. Running back Kentrell Arrington is just one of a couple of Tomcats who can carry the pigskin. Quarterback Travis Piccou keeps teams honest with his passing game. He connected with Dennis Roberts 2-seconds before the half to break a 14-all tie.

Resurrection opened the season against three solid opponents and on Friday the Eagles dropped a 36-6 decision to Maplesville, Alabama. Quarterback Blake Porter gave Resurrection the early lead, but the young men from Alabama would dominate the game the rest of the way.

Pass Christian opened up against Perry Central with a Dustin Allison to Gaines Carter touchdown...but Perry Central would get enough offense to pull away from the Pirates 21-7.

Hattiesburg is loaded offensively and the Tigers from the Pine Belt defeated the Tigers from Moss Point 53-13. They are led by quarterback Jarod Conner who has the ability to throw the football and the ability to take off and ran as shown here racing 35 yards for a Hattiesburg touchdown.

East Central is making a strong statement this season. The Hornets beat Biloxi last week and rolled past George County Friday night 45-12. Picayune took care of business and defeated former Region 4-5A opponent Pascagoula 27-6. The Panthers are now members of the Region 4-6A ranks. Ocean Springs exploded past Murrah 42-16 at Greyhounds Stadium. Madison Central defeated D'Iberville 27-21. St. Martin had little success on the road at Crestview, Florida. The Yellow Jackets dropped a 32-0 decision. Harrison Central got its offense in gear. The Red Rebels blanked Forest Hill 47-0. Poplarville continued its winning ways with a convincing 47-0 victory on the home turf with Seminary. St. Paul's of Mobile beat St. Stanislaus 35-12. Jeff Davis County out slugged Wayne County 48-34. Vancleave dropped a heart breaker to Greene County 7-6. West Harrison has dropped back-to-back games after opening the season with a win. South Jones beat the Hurricanes 42-12. Forrest County AHS over Pearl River Central 21-18 and Christian Collegiate Academy outlasted Tensas, Louisiana 48-42.

The Gulfport Admirals travel to Metairie, Louisiana 7:00 p.m. Saturday and battle my al ma mater, the Rummel Raiders. it's the season opener for Rummel.

