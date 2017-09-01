Silver Alert: Missing man last seen in Lucedale

Roylee Vashun Wonsley, 34, was last seen Wednesday, August 30 around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Highways 26 and 198 in Lucedale. (Photo source: MS Dept. of Public Safety)

Officials are asking for your help finding a Wiggins man who has been missing since Wednesday night.

Roylee Vashun Wonsley, 34, was last seen August 30 around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Highways 26 and 198 in Lucedale. Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Wonsley stands 5'11" tall and weighs 190 pounds. If you have any information that could help find him, contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 928-7251.

