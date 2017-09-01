Send cleaning supplies to flood victims through 'Buckets for Bea - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Send cleaning supplies to flood victims through 'Buckets for Beaumont'

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
There's a new kind of bucket challenge underway that doesn't require you getting doused with ice water to help others. "Buckets for Beaumont" is an opportunity for South Mississippians to donate cleaning supplies to flood victims in Beaumont, Texas. 

Organizers are asking donors to assemble a "flood bucket," which is simply a 5-gallon bucket filled with specific items needed to clean up after a flood. The needed supplies include: 

  • Liquid laundry detergent
  • Liquid household cleaner
  • Dish Soap
  • Clothespins
  • Clothesline
  • Sponges
  • Scrub Brush
  • Heavy-Duty trash bags
  • Cleaning wipes
  • Liquid bleach
  • Insect repellant
  • Kitchen gloves
  • Work gloves
  • Paper towels
  • Dust masks

Be sure to also include a personal note to the recipient. We can certainly understand what the folks in Texas are going through right now, and your words of encouragement may be exactly what someone needs to read during this tragic time. Just remember to put the note in a ZipLoc bag so doesn't get ruined during delivery. 

Bring your assembled flood buckets to one of the three drop-off sites by Tuesday, September 5:

  • First United Methodist Church, Pascagoula (2710 Pascagoula St.) 
  • Heritage Funeral Home, Moss Point (9721 Hwy 63) 
  • Ocean Springs Lumber, Ocean Springs (1611 Government St.)

