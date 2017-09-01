Aaron Bobinger pleads guilty to role in murder of Tena Broadus

Aaron Bobinger pleaded guilty to his role in the 2015 murder of Tena Marie Broadus this week.

District Attorney Joel Smith said Bobinger, 32, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder in the Harrison County Courthouse. Sentencing is set for Oct. 2. Bobinger faces up to 20 years in prison.

The brutal murder rocked the coast after Broadus’ burned remains were found in the Biloxi River near Oneal Rd. in Gulfport on Oct. 7, 2015. Her family had reported her missing in September.

In the weeks that followed the grisly discovery, five suspects were charged in the case. In Dec. 2016, Kari Parker, Joshua Peterman, and Devin Gregory were indicted for first-degree murder. Natasha Sellers and Bobinger were indicted for accessory after the fact to murder.

According to Smith, Bobinger testified during his plea hearing that he and Broadus were together the day she was killed, and they eventually ended up at Peterman’s home.

Bobinger told the court he remained outside while Broadus went inside to speak with Peterman, and he left when Broadus didn’t come back outside.

Bobinger testified he returned to Peterman’s home later that day, and Peterman, Parker, and Gregory initially told him Broadus had left.

Smith said Bobinger told the court he then used drugs with the trio, who eventually said they killed Broadus and needed help moving her body.

Bobinger testified he helped Sellers, Parker, and Peterman dispose of the body.

The remaining co-defendants are scheduled to appear in court in September and October.

