Climb CDC accepting applications for WTI

By Nicole Harris, Digital Producer
The program teaches participants necessary skills to earn a living. (Photo source: Climb CDC) The program teaches participants necessary skills to earn a living. (Photo source: Climb CDC)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Thanks to CLIMB CDC's Workforce Training Institute, more than 400 hundred people have been empowered to excel in the workforce. 

With on-the-job training, job placement, and even access to college, the program teaches participants the skills they need to earn a livable wage on a career path leading to economic and personal self-sufficiency.

The nonprofit organization is now accepting applications for the 2017-2018 program year. Those interested in applying are asked to stop by the office, located at 1316 30th Ave. in Gulfport, to speak with a case manager. 

The program is open to individuals ages 16-24 and allows participants the opportunity to earn while they learn. 

For more information about Climb CDC, visit their Facebook page or www.climbcdc.org

