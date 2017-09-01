Students dissect owl pellets for science project

Owl pellets are small clumps of bones and fur; materials the owls can't digest, so they regurgitate. (Photo source: WLOX)

The sixth graders were called on to be detectives, identifying each bone and matching them to an anatomy chart. (Photo source: WLOX)

The North Woolmarket sixth graders have been studying predators and prey, with an emphasis on owls in Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)

"It's kinda gross, but pretty cool." That's one student's description of a science project that involved dissecting owl pellets.

Carefully breaking apart the pellets with gloved hands, the students then used tweezers and wooden probes to collect and identify tiny pieces of bone. The bones came from field mice, small birds, and even rats.

The project is more than science. Teachers also integrate math skills and language arts into the owl pellet project. Parents were also invited to take part in the activity.

