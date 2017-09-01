Registration open for annual breast cancer fundraiser

According to statistics, about 1 in 8 women in the nation will get an invasive form of breast cancer.

With direct expenses to patients ringing up anywhere from $20,000-$100,000, nonprofit organizations like the Pink Lotus Project are working to alleviate the financial burden.

The organization is partnering with Memorial Hospital Foundation to host its annual 'Cha-Cha for the Ta Ta's Breast Cancer Awareness Line Dance-a-thon'. Proceeds benefit the foundation's breast imaging fund, which provides diagnostic testing to patients who cannot afford them.

The dance-a-thon will be held on Oct. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Westside Community Center.

Team registration for the event - which has raised nearly $7,000 over the years - is $50. Advance registration is encouraged. Admission for the fundraiser is $10. For more information, click here.

