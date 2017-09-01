Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 3 Gets Underway Tonight

The Friday Night Football Showdown jumps full-speed ahead with seven high school football games to be highlighted on WLOX ABC-CBS beginning at 10:15 p.m.

The undefeated Hancock Hawks under new head coach Neil Lollar have averaged 31 points per game, while the Hawks defense has given up only 14 points in wins over Pearl River Central and South Jones. Hancock has the home field advantage, hosting the 1 & 1 Gautier Gators. Hawks quarterback Caleb Garcia has been successful throwing the football. He has passed for just over 400 yards and three touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Stu Rayburn has always been known for opening up the airways and he can rely on receiver Brooks Rayburn. He's Stu's son. Hancock also takes advantage of the athletic skills of running back Marquis Cherry, a 6-2, 215 pound senior.

Gautier is coming off a 20-27 double-overtime loss to the Moss Point Tigers. The Gators will rely on quarterback Kameron Kincaid and running back Micah Kelly.

The Stone Tomcats opened the 2017 season last Friday and defeated Harrison Central 21-7. WLOX Player of the Week, Enrique Whaley had huge game for the Tomcats who tackle the Indians at Biloxi Stadium tonight. Whaley roamed the secondary by picking off three Red Rebel passes, he had a big kickoff return, a fake punt for a first down and had the Friday Night Football Showdown Hit of the Night.

Biloxi is in the hunt for its first win on the season. After a loss to St. Stanislaus, the Indians traveled to Hurley where a fired-up East Central Hornets team used a solid defensive effort to post a 24-10 victory. The Indians will have added firepower on the defensive side of the football. Donte Starks who played at St. Martin last season and was expected to play in New Orleans, will be in the Indians lineup tonight.

Long Beach, coming off a bye week, will be on the road at Bay High. The Bearcats defeated Pass Christian two weeks ago and look to remain unbeaten tonight. The Tigers are looking for their first win of the 2017 season, following losses to West Harrison and Lumberton.

The Pass Christian Pirates have the home field advantage tonight hosting undefeated Perry Central.

The Moss Point Tigers posted a first-ever win for new head coach Eugene Harmon in that double overtime thriller against Gautier last week. It will be a battle of cats tonight in Hattiesburg. The undefeated Tigers from the Pine Belt have wins over Petal and defending Class 5A South State Championship Laurel. Moss Point quarterback Ruben Lee has displayed great leadership for a freshman. He has the ability to throw and run the football.

The Resurrection Eagles knew they had a tough schedule and tonight they entertain Maplesville, Alabama at Gautier High School. Pascagoula War Memorial Stadium is still under renovation and won't be available. Don't know much about Maplesville, but I do know the Eagles have too much talent and will take aim on win No. 1 tonight.

The St. Patrick Fighting Irish will try ending a 23-game losing streak tonight hosting Mount Olive in Biloxi. St. Patrick opened the season two weeks ago with a 22-14 loss to Snook Christian Academy and had a bye last week. Mount Olive enters the Friday Night Football Showdown with a 1-1 record, coming off a 26-20 victory against West Lincoln.

Other games tonight: St. Martin goes after a third consecutive win, but it won't be easy. The Yellow Jackets travel to Crestview, Florida. The Yellow Jackets will attempt to use running back Ham McGee to keep the ball away from the potent Crestview offense.

East Central entertain George County in Hurley tonight. The Hornets are looking for back-to-back wins to open the new season after beating Biloxi last week. The Rebels are in search of their first win.

D'Iberville will try bouncing back under the win column after a 31-10 loss at Picayune. The Warriors face undefeated Madison Central on the road.

Ocean Springs takes on Murrah at Greyhounds Stadium. Vancleave defeated West Harrison 30-12 last week and the Bulldogs have the home field advantage hosting Greene County. West Harrison is back on the home turf tonight, a date with South Jones.

Harrison Central is also on the road at Forest Hill. The Red Rebels dropped a 21-7 decision to Stone last Friday.

Poplarville has been off and running to two wins and hope to secure a third straight victory tonight hosting Seminary. The Hornets have loads of offensive talent highlighted by running back Austin Bolton.

Pearl River Central is in search of win number one. The Blue Devils take on Forrest County AHS. Christian Collegiate Academy has posted a win and a loss and travel to Tensas, Louisiana tonight.

The Gulfport Admirals travel to Metairie, Louisiana for a 7 p.m. contest with Rummel. The Raiders open their season on Saturday and feature one of the top receivers in the nation in Ja'marr Chase a 6-1, 193 pound senior. Chase is a Florida Gators commit but is still considering LSU. The Raiders also feature Aaron Brule, a solid defensive back. It will be the Admirals defense facing the Raiders new passing attack. Junior quarterback Chandler Fields is now directing the Rummel offense. I graduated from Rummel in 1970. Coach Roth has built the Rummel football program into one of the top teams in the state with a couple of State Championship titles in 2012 and 2013.

Get out and support your local high school football team!

