Shuckers RHP Taylor Williams promoted to Milwaukee

BILOXI, MS (Biloxi Shuckers) -

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday that Biloxi Shuckers righty Taylor Williams has been promoted to the major league club as part of baseball's September roster expansion. Williams last pitched in Thursday night's 5-2 win at Mobile, retiring all six batters while striking out three.

Williams, 26, went 0-2 with a 3.22 ERA with the Shuckers this season. After two seasons away from the game due to Tommy John surgery, the Vancouver, Washington native began the year in Biloxi's starting rotation and had a 1.11 ERA in the first half. His last six outings have come in relief, and over his last 8.0 innings he has allowed just two hits and no earned runs while striking out 10 and walking none. The Kent State product was Milwaukee’s 4th round (122nd overall) selection in 2013.

Williams is already on Milwaukee's 40-man roster, so no additional moves are required to complete the transaction. He will become the 16th Shucker to make his major league debut, and the fifth this season after LHP Josh Hader, OF Brett Phillips, 1B Garrett Cooper (Yankees) and RHP Brandon Woodruff.

In a corresponding move, RHP Travis Hissong will take Williams’ spot on the Biloxi roster, being activated from the disabled list.

The Shuckers continue their season-ending series at Mobile on Friday as Corbin Burnes faces off against Luis Castillo. First pitch from Hank Aaron Stadium is at 7:05 pm.

    Friday, September 1 2017 2:42 PM EDT
