Shuckers RHP Taylor Williams promoted to Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday that Biloxi Shuckers righty Taylor Williams has been promoted to the major league club as part of baseball's September roster expansion. Williams last pitched in Thursday night's 5-2 win at Mobile, retiring all six batters while striking out three. Williams, 26, went 0-2 with a 3.22 ERA with the Shuckers this season. After two seasons away from the game due to Tommy John surgery, the Vancouver, Washington native began the year in Biloxi'...More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday that Biloxi Shuckers righty Taylor Williams has been promoted to the major league club as part of baseball's September roster expansion. Williams last pitched in Thursday night's 5-2 win at Mobile, retiring all six batters while striking out three. Williams, 26, went 0-2 with a 3.22 ERA with the Shuckers this season. After two seasons away from the game due to Tommy John surgery, the Vancouver, Washington native began the year in Biloxi'...More >>
Despite leading 42-21 in the third quarter, Gulf Coast went down to the wire with Itawamba in their season opener, but a last-second two point conversion stop gave the Bulldogs a heart-stopping 42-41 win. Facing fourth-and-goal at the 1, the Indians plunged ahead for the score with no time remaining to cut the lead to one, but MGCCC deflected a passing attempt on the two-point conversion to hold on. The road doesn't get any easier for the Bulldogs, as they regroup f...More >>
Despite leading 42-21 in the third quarter, Gulf Coast went down to the wire with Itawamba in their season opener, but a last-second two point conversion stop gave the Bulldogs a heart-stopping 42-41 win. Facing fourth-and-goal at the 1, the Indians plunged ahead for the score with no time remaining to cut the lead to one, but MGCCC deflected a passing attempt on the two-point conversion to hold on. The road doesn't get any easier for the Bulldogs, as they regroup f...More >>
Before the season, Pearl River interim head coach Ted Egger said winning a home game ranked highly as a team goal for the Wildcats. Mission accomplished. In their first home win in three years, the PRCC Wildcats used a last-minute touchdown by running back Ron Thompson to upset ninth-ranked Northeast 27-21, giving Egger his first win as interim head coach. The Wildcats look to make it two in a row when they host sixth-ranked Northwest Mississippi next Thursday. Copyrigh...More >>
Before the season, Pearl River interim head coach Ted Egger said winning a home game ranked highly as a team goal for the Wildcats. Mission accomplished. In their first home win in three years, the PRCC Wildcats used a last-minute touchdown by running back Ron Thompson to upset ninth-ranked Northeast 27-21, giving Egger his first win as interim head coach. The Wildcats look to make it two in a row when they host sixth-ranked Northwest Mississippi next Thursday. Copyrigh...More >>
Lifting weights may be hard, but it's paid off in a big way for the girls powerlifting team Moss Point High School.More >>
Lifting weights may be hard, but it's paid off in a big way for the girls powerlifting team Moss Point High School.More >>
Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, has died.More >>
Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, has died.More >>