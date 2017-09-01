Stone Co. students learn fire safety

Hatten tied the demonstration into the lessons in physics and chemistry that these students are already learning. (Photo source: WLOX)

Some Stone County students are going into the Labor Day weekend with a better understanding of the dangers fires can present.

What does a dollhouse have to do with fire safety? The Wiggins Fire Department used it to get the message across to these middle schoolers.

By getting these students to better understand the way fire works, Fire Chief Jody Hatten was hoping that if an emergency were to blaze through someone's home, they'd be better prepared.



“We want everybody to be safe. We want the kids to be safe, and we want them to understand the fire is real, smoke is real. But, we also want to teach them a little bit of the science behind the fire so that they're not just being told to do something. They're understanding how and why,” said Hatten.

Hatten tied the demonstration into the lessons in physics and chemistry that these students are already learning. He said hopefully it will prepare them for a situation that they will never have to face.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.