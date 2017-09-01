Stone Co. students learn fire safety - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Stone Co. students learn fire safety

Hatten tied the demonstration into the lessons in physics and chemistry that these students are already learning. (Photo source: WLOX) Hatten tied the demonstration into the lessons in physics and chemistry that these students are already learning. (Photo source: WLOX)
STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Some Stone County students are going into the Labor Day weekend with a better understanding of the dangers fires can present.

What does a dollhouse have to do with fire safety? The Wiggins Fire Department used it to get the message across to these middle schoolers.

By getting these students to better understand the way fire works, Fire Chief Jody Hatten was hoping that if an emergency were to blaze through someone's home, they'd be better prepared.

“We want everybody to be safe. We want the kids to be safe, and we want them to understand the fire is real, smoke is real. But, we also want to teach them a little bit of the science behind the fire so that they're not just being told to do something. They're understanding how and why,” said Hatten.

Hatten tied the demonstration into the lessons in physics and chemistry that these students are already learning. He said hopefully it will prepare them for a situation that they will never have to face.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • breaking

    Southern Miss experiencing flu outbreak

    Southern Miss experiencing flu outbreak

    Friday, September 1 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-09-01 20:01:21 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.  

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.  

    More >>

  • Shuckers RHP Taylor Williams promoted to Milwaukee

    Shuckers RHP Taylor Williams promoted to Milwaukee

    Friday, September 1 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-09-01 18:42:45 GMT
    Shuckers RHP Taylor Williams prepares to pitch at MGM ParkShuckers RHP Taylor Williams prepares to pitch at MGM Park

    The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday that Biloxi Shuckers righty Taylor Williams has been promoted to the major league club as part of baseball's September roster expansion. Williams last pitched in Thursday night's 5-2 win at Mobile, retiring all six batters while striking out three. Williams, 26, went 0-2 with a 3.22 ERA with the Shuckers this season. After two seasons away from the game due to Tommy John surgery, the Vancouver, Washington native began the year in Biloxi'...

    More >>

    The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday that Biloxi Shuckers righty Taylor Williams has been promoted to the major league club as part of baseball's September roster expansion. Williams last pitched in Thursday night's 5-2 win at Mobile, retiring all six batters while striking out three. Williams, 26, went 0-2 with a 3.22 ERA with the Shuckers this season. After two seasons away from the game due to Tommy John surgery, the Vancouver, Washington native began the year in Biloxi'...

    More >>

  • Officials identify Vancleave woman killed on Hwy 49

    Officials identify Vancleave woman killed on Hwy 49

    Friday, September 1 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-09-01 18:19:52 GMT
    According to Mississippi Highway Patrol a 66 year old woman from Vancleave was killed Friday morning. (Photo source: file)According to Mississippi Highway Patrol a 66 year old woman from Vancleave was killed Friday morning. (Photo source: file)

    A 66-year-old woman from Vancleave was killed early Friday morning while walking on Hwy. 49 in Harrison County.

    More >>

    A 66-year-old woman from Vancleave was killed early Friday morning while walking on Hwy. 49 in Harrison County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly