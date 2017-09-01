Vancleave woman killed while walking on Hwy. 49 overnight

A 66-year-old woman from Vancleave was killed early Friday morning while walking on Hwy. 49 in Harrison County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol tells us the woman was walking near School Rd. by Harrison Central High School when she was hit by a car just after 1 a.m. Investigators say she was pronounced dead on the scene. No word yet on her identity.



MHP officials say a 50-year-old man from Purvis was driving the car that hit the woman. He was not injured in the accident and no charges have been filed.



The crash is under investigation.

