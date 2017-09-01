Officials identify Vancleave woman killed on Hwy 49

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol a 66 year old woman from Vancleave was killed Friday morning. (Photo source: file)

A 66-year-old woman from Vancleave was killed early Friday morning while walking on Hwy. 49 in Harrison County.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said Linda Mays was walking near School Rd. by Harrison Central High School when she was hit by a car just after 1 a.m. Investigators say she was pronounced dead on the scene.

MHP officials say a 50-year-old man from Purvis was driving the car that hit the woman. He was not injured in the accident and no charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation.

