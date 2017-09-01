Officials identify Vancleave woman killed on Hwy 49

The high school football season is moving a long at a swift pace. Every team on the coast with one exception will kickoff play at 7:00 p.m. with the Gulfport Admiral traveling to Metairie, Louisiana to face the Rummel Raiders at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday that Biloxi Shuckers righty Taylor Williams has been promoted to the major league club as part of baseball's September roster expansion. Williams last pitched in Thursday night's 5-2 win at Mobile, retiring all six batters while striking out three. Williams, 26, went 0-2 with a 3.22 ERA with the Shuckers this season. After two seasons away from the game due to Tommy John surgery, the Vancouver, Washington native began the year in Biloxi'...More >>
A 66-year-old woman from Vancleave was killed early Friday morning while walking on Hwy. 49 in Harrison County.More >>
Some Stone County students are going into the Labor Day weekend with a better understanding of the dangers fires can present.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
An Alcorn County man was arrested after investigators found $2 million in counterfeit goods at his home.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
