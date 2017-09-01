Gulf Coast survives last-second stop to outlast Itawamba 42-41

Despite leading 42-21 in the third quarter, Gulf Coast went down to the wire with Itawamba in their season opener, but a last-second two point conversion stop gave the Bulldogs a heart-stopping 42-41 win.

Facing fourth-and-goal at the 1, the Indians plunged ahead for the score with no time remaining to cut the lead to one, but MGCCC deflected a passing attempt on the two-point conversion to hold on.

The road doesn't get any easier for the Bulldogs, as they regroup for their visit to East Mississippi next Thursday.

