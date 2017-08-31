Pearl River upsets #9 Northeast 27-21 in season opener - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pearl River upsets #9 Northeast 27-21 in season opener

PRCC celebrates during their 27-21 upset of #9 Northeast PRCC celebrates during their 27-21 upset of #9 Northeast
POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Before the season, Pearl River interim head coach Ted Egger said winning a home game ranked highly as a team goal for the Wildcats. 

Mission accomplished. 

In their first home win in three years, the PRCC Wildcats used a last-minute touchdown by running back Ron Thompson to upset ninth-ranked Northeast 27-21, giving Egger his first win as interim head coach. The Wildcats stormed out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before the Tigers crept their way back into it.

Pearl River looks to make it two in a row when they host sixth-ranked Northwest Mississippi next Thursday.

  • Gulf Coast survives last-second stop to outlast Itawamba 42-41

    Gulf Coast survives last-second stop to outlast Itawamba 42-41

    Friday, September 1 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-09-01 04:04:32 GMT
    Mississippi Gulf Coast quarterback Torrance Gibson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against ItawambaMississippi Gulf Coast quarterback Torrance Gibson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Itawamba
    Despite leading 42-21 in the third quarter, Gulf Coast went down to the wire with Itawamba in their season opener, but a last-second two point conversion stop gave the Bulldogs a heart-stopping 42-41 win.  Facing fourth-and-goal at the 1, the Indians plunged ahead for the score with no time remaining to cut the lead to one, but MGCCC deflected a passing attempt on the two-point conversion to hold on.  The road doesn't get any easier for the Bulldogs, as they regroup f...
    Despite leading 42-21 in the third quarter, Gulf Coast went down to the wire with Itawamba in their season opener, but a last-second two point conversion stop gave the Bulldogs a heart-stopping 42-41 win.  Facing fourth-and-goal at the 1, the Indians plunged ahead for the score with no time remaining to cut the lead to one, but MGCCC deflected a passing attempt on the two-point conversion to hold on.  The road doesn't get any easier for the Bulldogs, as they regroup f...

  • Pearl River upsets #9 Northeast 27-21 in season opener

    Pearl River upsets #9 Northeast 27-21 in season opener

    Thursday, August 31 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-09-01 03:54:42 GMT
    PRCC celebrates during their 27-21 upset of #9 NortheastPRCC celebrates during their 27-21 upset of #9 Northeast

    Before the season, Pearl River interim head coach Ted Egger said winning a home game ranked highly as a team goal for the Wildcats.  Mission accomplished.  In their first home win in three years, the PRCC Wildcats used a last-minute touchdown by running back Ron Thompson to upset ninth-ranked Northeast 27-21, giving Egger his first win as interim head coach. The Wildcats look to make it two in a row when they host sixth-ranked Northwest Mississippi next Thursday.

    More >>

    Before the season, Pearl River interim head coach Ted Egger said winning a home game ranked highly as a team goal for the Wildcats.  Mission accomplished.  In their first home win in three years, the PRCC Wildcats used a last-minute touchdown by running back Ron Thompson to upset ninth-ranked Northeast 27-21, giving Egger his first win as interim head coach. The Wildcats look to make it two in a row when they host sixth-ranked Northwest Mississippi next Thursday.

    More >>

  • Moss Point girls powerlifting team receives championship rings

    Moss Point girls powerlifting team receives championship rings

    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:33:16 GMT

    Lifting weights may be hard, but it's paid off in a big way for the girls powerlifting team Moss Point High School.

    More >>

    Lifting weights may be hard, but it's paid off in a big way for the girls powerlifting team Moss Point High School.

    More >>
    •   
