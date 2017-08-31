Pearl River upsets #9 Northeast 27-21 in season opener

Before the season, Pearl River interim head coach Ted Egger said winning a home game ranked highly as a team goal for the Wildcats.

Mission accomplished.

In their first home win in three years, the PRCC Wildcats used a last-minute touchdown by running back Ron Thompson to upset ninth-ranked Northeast 27-21, giving Egger his first win as interim head coach. The Wildcats stormed out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before the Tigers crept their way back into it.

Pearl River looks to make it two in a row when they host sixth-ranked Northwest Mississippi next Thursday.

