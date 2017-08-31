Mississippi Ave. shooting sends 1 to the hospital

Officials are investigating after one person was shot in the leg Thursday night in Gulfport.

The shooting occurred on Mississippi Ave., near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Witnesses say a large crowd and first responders were seen in the area shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word at this time if a suspect is in custody.

