First responders honored in Harrison County

At times, being a first responder can be a thankless job.

"If you're in trouble, they're very important and that's the case with most law enforcement or first responders," said Warden Evan Hubbard with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department. "They're not thought about until they're needed."

So, on Thursday night at the Beau Rivage it was all about saying thank you. Keesler Federal Credit Union partnered with around 100 local businesses to put on the first Harrison County First Responders Appreciation Dinner.

"What these men and women do everyday is absolutely selfless," said Keesler Federal Credit Union President & CEO Andy Swoger. "They keep us safe and secure and they don't get told thank you enough."

Members of the police and fire departments across Harrison County, the sheriff's department, EMT personal, the Highway Patrol, and first responders from Keesler Air Force Base were all recognized with the first banquet like this in Harrison County.

"We don't do this for money, we do it to serve the people and we really appreciate that they recognize us like this," said Jeff Merrill of the Biloxi Fire Department. "We're just here to serve people and help people and we appreciate it."

Trooper Chase Elkins with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says events like this can help build camaraderie between agencies before a disaster might strike.

"I believe this brings us together and helps introduce us to one another. We get to meet outside of work, if you will, before we see each other on the scene and we're more comfortable working with someone like that," Elkins said.

Keesler Federal Credit Union sponsored a first responders appreciation dinner in Jackson County earlier this year and another one is planned for Hancock County.

