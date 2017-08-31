Convicted felon pleads guilty to string of armed robberies

A man suspected of robbing multiple businesses in Gulfport pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple armed robberies and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The judge sentenced Rinaldo Eugene Norris, 32, to 35 years in prison with 10 years suspended, leaving 25 years to serve in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The Gulfport Police Department initially began its investigation in March of 2016 after Norris robbed his first business, Loan Max Title Loans.

Over the next two weeks, Norris admitted to robbing a total of seven businesses at gunpoint in the Pass Rd. corridor. He was caught on March 17, 2016, after robbing Papa John's Pizza on Pass Rd.

