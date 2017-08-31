Salvation Army MS Gulf Coast deploys to Texas

Officials are investigating after a victim was shot in the leg Thursday night.More >>
An 11-month-old child died Thursday after being left in a car for a "long period of time," according to Jefferson Parish Interim Sheriff Joe Lopinto. The Sheriff's Office received a call at about 5:40 p.m. about a child left in a car in the 5000 block of Hastings Street in Metairie. The child was taken by her parents and a neighbor to East Jefferson General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The child's parents have been taken to the JPSO Investigations Bureau f...More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed the storm that blew though the Gulf Park Estates neighborhood Wednesday morning spun up an EF0 tornado.More >>
Hundreds of Navy family members in Harvey’s wake have three women at the Seabee Base to thank for helping them recover.More >>
The Salvation Army from the Mississippi Gulf Coast Area Command is heading west to help with Harvey relief.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
The Women of Diversity rehab and recovery center at the former Budgetel Inn in Bossier City was shut down following the arrest of the executive director of the organization that runs it Thursday, leaving customers of the hotel and clients of the program out on the street.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
