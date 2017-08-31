Salvation Army MS Gulf Coast deploys to Texas

The truck will add to the 57,000 meals that have already been provided by the Salvation Army. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Salvation Army from the Mississippi Gulf Coast Area Command is heading west to help with Harvey relief. The Biloxi area command had been on standby and prepared to respond since before Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

Since then, Salvation Army posts throughout Texas and other nearby states have been sending help in the form of food trucks and other supplies. The call came in to South Mississippi for additional help within 24 hours of the need to hit the road.

"We're just going to travel the damaged neighborhoods, people trying to get their lives back together and get them food, water, a warm meal to try to bring a sense of normalcy back to their life," said Ronnie Simnicht, property manager at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Biloxi.

The canteen food truck had to be loaded down with supplies. It also needed to be tuned up and made ready for the hard work ahead of it, with each truck being able to feed about 1,000 people a day.

The truck will add to the 57,000 meals that have already been provided by the Salvation Army, with more than 70 canteen trucks already in the affected area.

Simnicht says the crew will be going to Texas for a two week stint, which he believes may sound like a long time, but compared to recovery time, is a drop in the bucket.

"We experienced Katrina, and how long that takes to get a sense of normalcy back and get your lives back together. Two weeks isn't much to ask to try to bring some hope and some happiness to these people that have been affected," said Simnicht.

He knows people will want to donate supplies, but says the best way to help is to make monetary donations.

"Every dime that is sent to the Salvation Army is going to be put in the right hands and it's going to be put in the places it's needed the most," said Simnicht.

