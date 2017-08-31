WLOX Editorial: DirecTV Update - WLOX reaches extension through September 5

We have an update for our DIRECTV subscribers. I am pleased to let you know our station’s carriage agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended, ensuring you will continue to receive WLOX ABC and CBS through Tuesday, September 5th.

Our local commitment is to put the needs of our community first. As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the power and responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need.

Raycom Media teams in and around the affected region are providing vital local news coverage on every screen. And stations across our group are raising funds and awareness for relief efforts that will help the people in Texas and Louisiana recover and rebuild.

In fact, thanks to generous viewers across the country, Raycom Media stations have already raised more than $395,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief, with more efforts planned in the coming days. We are also devoting airtime to public service announcements and news coverage to drive donations and help make sure the storm victims get the help they need.

That’s why our parent company offered an extension to DIRECTV and we’re pleased they understood the importance of our local commitment and accepted our company’s offer. Please continue to keep those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in your thoughts and donate if you can.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

