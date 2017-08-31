Gulf Coast Idol: And the finalists are.....

The judges have spoken and we now know the finalists in the Gulf Coast Idol competition.

Each finalist is competing for one of two silver tickets, which will allow them to skip the audition line and get to directly audition for the American Idol Producer in New Orleans on Sept. 14.

The 10 finalists have been revealed, and congratulations are in order to:

Contestant Number 65 – Dakota Rolkosky

Contestant Number 99 – Dustin Steen

Contestant Number 118 – Hadley Hill

Contestant Number 120 – Michael Smith

Contestant Number 128 – Natalie Collins

Contestant Number 129 – Abigail Osteen

Contestant Number 148 – Kelsey Guy

Contestant Number 180 – Jasmine Paige

Contestant Number 195 – Elija Carter

Contestant Number 160 – Sean Harding

Gulf Coast Idol Finals take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6. at Studio A in the IP Resort and Spa at 7 p.m.

