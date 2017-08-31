Gulfport judge appointed to MS Supreme Court

Judge David M. Ishee, of Gulfport, has been appointed to the Mississippi Supreme Court by Gov. Phil Bryant. Ishee’s appointment is effective Sept. 18.

“Judge Ishee’s extensive experience in presiding over cases for more than two decades in Mississippi will serve him well on our state’s highest court,” Bryant said. “I am pleased he has agreed to accept this appointment.”

Ishee is replacing Justice Jess Dickinson, who accepted an appointment from Bryant to oversee Mississippi Child Protection Services.

“It’s a great honor to be appointed to the Mississippi Supreme Court. It has been something I have aspired to for most of my career, and I greatly appreciate the governor’s confidence in me,” said Ishee. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues on the Supreme Court.”

Ishee graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor of science and history in 1985. He received his juris doctorate from the University of Mississippi Law School.

Since then, he has served as a municipal court judge for the cities of Gulfport and Pascagoula, judge pro tem for the Jackson County Youth Court, and on the Mississippi Court of appeals after a appointment by former Gov. Haley Barbour.

Ishee is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Gulfport and lives in the city with his wife and daughter.

